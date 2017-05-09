With HBO currently in the market for Game of Thrones spinoff ideas, the Internet has begun making suggestions for ways to merge the world of Westeros with several other popular TV universes.
After Comedy Central's Midnight launched the hashtag #GameofThronesTVShows Monday night — with the game show's contestants proposing "Laverne & Shirley & Dragons" and "Killmore Girls" — viewers took to Twitter to create their own clever mashups.
There were submissions that revived cancelled classics, "The Westeros Wing" and "Buffy the Kingslayer," brought back old sitcoms, "Married... To Children" and "How I Met Your Mother Of Dragons," and even dipped into the world of reality TV, "Say Yes to the Red Wedding Dress" and "Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares."
See a selection of the best ideas below.