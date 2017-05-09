The Internet Is Reimagining Game of Thrones as Other TV Shows and It's Amazing

With HBO currently in the market for Game of Thrones spinoff ideas , the Internet has begun making suggestions for ways to merge the world of Westeros with several other popular TV universes.

After Comedy Central's Midnight launched the hashtag #GameofThronesTVShows Monday night — with the game show's contestants proposing "Laverne & Shirley & Dragons" and "Killmore Girls" — viewers took to Twitter to create their own clever mashups.

There were submissions that revived cancelled classics, " The Westeros Wing " and " Buffy the Kingslayer ," brought back old sitcoms, " Married... To Children " and " How I Met Your Mother Of Dragons ," and even dipped into the world of reality TV, " Say Yes to the Red Wedding Dress " and " Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares ."

