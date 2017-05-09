U.S.
Search
Sign In
ResearchCotton Swabs Send 34 Kids a Day to the ER
Close-up of woman cleaning her ear with cotton bud
coolersThis Yeti Cooler Costs $300 — And it's Worth it
2016 ElectionJimmy Carter Reveals He Voted for Bernie Sanders in the Primary
Carter Sanders Georgia
SenateWatch the Moment Sally Yates and Ted Cruz Clashed About Trump's Travel Ban
Senate Holds Hearing On Russian Interference In U.S. Election
New Jersey

'Drop Dead Gorgeous' New Jersey Teen Goes to Prom in a Coffin

Associated Press
8:40 AM ET

(PENNSAUKEN, N.J.) — A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.

Megan Flaherty says she mainly wanted to have fun while attending Pennsauken High School's junior prom Saturday. The 17-year-old says she checked with her date to make sure he had no reservations about her plans.

Flaherty's open coffin slid out of the back a hearse. She then stepped out of the coffin on the hand of her date and smiled as other prom goers looked on in amazement.

Photos and video of Flaherty's entrance have become an online topic.

Many commenters seem to like the entrance, with some joking Flaherty was "drop dead gorgeous." But others say her actions were insensitive and tasteless.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME