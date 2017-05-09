Seth Meyers has invited Paul Ryan on Late Night after the House Speaker emailed the show in response to a segment which claimed he had acted in a hypocritical manner over the way the GOP rushed the health care bill through the house.

"Everything that Paul Ryan claimed to hate about the Obamacare process in 2009, he’s doing now," Meyers said on his May 4 show. The talk show presenter showed clips of Ryan railing against Democrats, criticizing them for “muscling through” a bill that “we haven’t read” and “don’t know how much [it will] cost.”

In response to the segment, Ryan's office responded to Meyers via an email, "taking issue" with the show's analysis of the healthcare bill and the rushed process. "And unlike Republicans and their health care bill, we actually read the whole email,” Meyers joked.

"We genuinely appreciate the engagement and would love to have Speaker Ryan on the show," the Late Night host added. "Suffice to say, we don't agree with the email." Meyers then proceeded to go through Ryan's email, picking it apart point-by-point. As far as TIME can determine, Ryan has not yet responded to the invitation.

Watch the full clip below.