Close-up of woman cleaning her ear with cotton bud
Colorful Google Doodle Celebrates Teachers' Day

Kate Samuelson
8:40 AM ET

Tuesday is all about celebrating educators — and there's a new colorful Google Doodle to honor Teachers' Day.

The animated doodle depicts a blue 'G'-shaped teacher explaining various concepts, including trigonometry and the water cycle, to a group of fascinated students.

"On this day we take a moment to appreciate those who dedicate their lives to encouraging our intellectual development, be it through mathematics, ecology, astronomy, chemistry, biology, or any other subject we may explore," a statement by Google explains. "Teachers nurture our intelligence, creativity, and critical thinking skills. They help shape us and guide our development."

The special day is part of Teacher Appreciation Week, which takes place annually during the first full week of May.

Google has previously acknowledged May 9 with doodles celebrating Swedish engineer Gustaf de Laval's 168th birthday, Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie's 150th Birthday, Mother's Day and the 76th Birthday of Roger Hargreaves, the author and illustrator best remembered for his popular Mr. Men and Little Miss series.

Follow TIME