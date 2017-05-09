Preliminary Results Predict Liberal Moon Jae-in Will Be South Korea's New President

South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in, center, of the Democratic Party of Korea takes a group photo with his supporters in Seoul, South Korea, on May 9, 2017.

(SEOUL, South Korea) — Exit polls in South Korea are forecasting a win by liberal candidate Moon Jae-in in an election to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., and official results are still hours away. But the exit poll jointly conducted by South Korea's three major television stations shows Moon winning with 41.4 percent of the votes cast in Tuesday's election. The poll says Moon's conservative rival Hong Joon-pyo will likely trail him with 23.3 percent support.

Such polls have a low margin of error but are merely a snapshot of the stated intentions of certain voters.

A win by Moon would end a decade of conservative rule in South Korea and could result in sharp departures from recent policy toward nuclear-armed North Korea. Moon has promoted engagement with the North.

South Korea's election body says nearly 64 percent of the country's 42.4 million eligible voters cast their ballots as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, representing a faster pace than the previous presidential election in 2012.

The National Election Commission's measurements on Tuesday included the 11 million who participated in last week's early voting, which was used for the first time in a presidential election.

The large number of people who cast their ballots early has been seen as a positive sign for front-runner Moon Jae-in.

South Korea's electorate is deeply divided along ideological and generational lines, and the strong early turnout was seen as being driven by younger voters, who are more likely to support the liberal Moon.

An NEC official projected the final voter turnout of around 80 percent, higher than the 75.8 percent of 2012. He says the winner of the election would be determined at around 2 to 3 a.m. Wednesday. He didn't want to be named, citing office rules.