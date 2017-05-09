U.S.
Search
Sign In
New Jersey'Drop Dead Gorgeous' New Jersey Teen Goes to Prom in a Coffin
TIME Magazine default image
GoogleColorful Google Doodle Celebrates Teachers' Day
google-doodle
South KoreaMoon Jae-in Elected South Korea's New President by Landslide, Says Exit Poll
Moon Jae-in
South KoreaPreliminary Results Predict Liberal Moon Jae-in Will Be South Korea's New President
South Korea Election / Moon Jae-in votes
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines
Transportation

Chaos at Florida Airport As Spirit Airlines Flight Cancellations Lead to Multiple Arrests

Jennifer Calfas
8:17 AM ET

Multiple arrests were made as chaos unfolded at a Florida airport Monday evening after several Spirit Airlines flights were canceled.

The incident was spurred by nine flight cancellations that came as a result of a dispute between Spirit Airlines and the pilots association, CBS News reported. Jose Rodriguez, a Twitter user who witnessed the event, posted a video showing the scene as police officers appear to be arresting customers as others yell at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Three people were arrested and one person was detained, according to CBS.

The labor dispute between Spirit and the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) goes beyond the Fort Lauderdale airport. More than 300 Spirit Airlines flights have been cancelled over the last week across the United States as a result, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the airline company on Monday. Eighty-one flights were canceled on Sunday alone.

Spirit Airlines has lost $8.5 million in revenue and the cancellations incurred "irreparable harm to its goodwill with its customers," the lawsuit said. The lawsuit was filed against the ALPA, the associations' Spirit Airlines Master Executive Council, and several individually named pilots.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) for "purposely and unlawfully disrupting the airline's operations."

"This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, and by canceling multiple flights across our network," Spirit Airlines spokesperson Paul Berry told TIME. "These pilots have put their quest for a new contract ahead of getting customers to their destinations and the safety of their fellow Spirit Team Members."

The ALPA denied the accusations in a statement to CNN.

"Rather, ALPA and the Spirit pilots are continuing to do everything possible to help restore the company's operations, which have experienced significant problems over the past several days," an ALPA spokespersons said.

The ALPA and the Broward Sheriff's Office have not responded to requests for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME