World
Search
Sign In
TransportationChaos at Florida Airport As Spirit Airlines Flight Cancellations Lead to Multiple Arrests
Spirit Airlines
South KoreaPreliminary Results Predict Liberal Moon Jae-in Will Be South Korea's New President
South Korea Election / Moon Jae-in votes
Barack ObamaWatch Live: Barack Obama Speaks at Food Innovation Summit in Italy
Barack Obama Receives Kennedy Profile In Courage Award
TelevisionThis Overlooked Game of Thrones Character May Hold a Major Key to the Series' End
Migrant crisis
Used life jackets on the Greek island of Lesbos, on Feb. 1, 2017.  Owen Humphreys—AP
Mediterranean Sea

More Than 250 People Feared Dead After Mediterranean Sea Shipwrecks

Associated Press
6:59 AM ET

(MADRID) — The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 250 people are missing and feared dead following two shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea in recent days.

UNHCR says one of its partner agencies, the International Medical Corps, has reported a shipwreck off the Libyan coast on Sunday from which 163 people are missing and feared dead. The U.N. agency says one woman and six men were rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard.

Separately, the agency says some 82 people are missing and feared dead after a rubber dinghy carrying 132 people sank after several hours of sailing. Some 50 survivors have been rescued and taken to Pozzallo, Sicily.

Overall, UNHCR said Tuesday that more than 1,300 people have disappeared and are believed to have died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Italy this year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME