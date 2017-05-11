World
Search
Sign In
CongressRepublican Senators Are Questioning Trump's Firing of James Comey
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
IndiaKashmir Unrest Enters 'Dangerous New Phase' as Protests Threaten India's Grip
Kashmiri students shout slogans as they throw pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar
Foreign PolicyA U.S. Diplomat Says Reading the News From Washington Has Become 'Increasingly Difficult'
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis Visits Qatar
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates the 80th Anniversary of Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park
Los Glaciares National Park Google Doodle
Screen Shot 2017-05-11 at 11.43.04 AM
China

According to Chinese Propaganda, Children Around the World Just Love Beijing's Trade Policies

Kevin Lui
May 10, 2017

Kids featured in China's latest online propaganda video are literally singing praises and dancing about the country's "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR) transcontinental trade and infrastructure initiative.

A clip posted to YouTube by the state-run China Daily Wednesday features children, supposedly from countries involved in the project, singing "out their gratitude." Their song's lyrics tout how the trade initiative is also a "culture exchange" that allows people to "trade in our wealth" and "connect with our hearts."

"The future's coming now, the Belt and Road is how; we'll share the goodness now, the Belt and Road is how," goes the refrain.

Appearing as well are ongoing installments of "Belt and Road Bedtime Stories," in which a father-daughter pair, supposedly from the U.S. but living in Beijing, implausibly discuss the positives of OBOR and globalization before bedtime.

The stories have a timely peg: the father is supposedly leaving on a business trip to Beijing for an upcoming forum on OBOR, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He then launches into an exhilarating tale, in nightly parts, touting Beijing's vision of China-driven Eurasian trade and economic cooperation.

First unveiled by Xi in 2013, the "belt" and "road" refer respectively to the ancient Silk Road and maritime trade routes across the Eurasian continent and to Africa, which have historically connected China and Europe.

"Once upon a time, several routes led from China to Central Asia and Europe," begins the story — the father even uses toy camels and boats tracing ancient trade routes on a map.

"A few years ago, China's president Xi Jinping proposed making new routes like the old routes," he earnestly continues, as the daughter appears to listen attentively. "This forum is a chance to tell the world about the Belt and Road, like I'm telling you."

Beijing has been spending lavishly to build a series of roads, railways, ports and pipelines in countries along the routes. It envisions a network of infrastructure that will eventually connect 65 countries across three continents, with over 4 billion people and 40% of the world's GDP.

The father also take shots at the apparent U.S. retreat from open trade, naming it as a non-participant of the initiative. "Is that because it's too far away?" the daughter asks.

"Actually, any country can join, anywhere," answers the father. Burnishing Beijing's newfound free trade cred, he continues: "[OBOR] is China's idea, but it belongs to the world."

In the video's thumbnail, a storybook's back cover helpfully reiterates the message.

Online clips —both geared for external and domestic consumption — has become a popular means for China to promote its policies and its perspective on issues, as part of its still fledgling, and often ham-fisted, soft power. Previous attempts have included aggressively nationalistic rap and cute, catchy tunes about its five-year plan.

The country has moved into more traditional mediums to get its message across as well, from television specials on Xi's anti-graft efforts, featuring confessions by allegedly corrupt officials, to a House of Cards-esque series on day-to-day corruption busting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME