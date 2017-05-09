World
Search
Sign In
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Honors French Ophthalmologist Ferdinand Monoyer
Ferdinand Monoyer Doodle
justiceDefense for Dance Moms Star Abbey Lee Miller Plays Down Her Income
2013 NewNowNext Awards - Red Carpet
celebritiesRichard Simmons Sues National Enquirer Over Sex Change Claims
Richard Simmons
White HousePresident Trump Calls the Russia Investigation a 'Taxpayer Funded Charade'
Trump Returns to the White House
Russia Ukraine Seagal
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Steven Seagal in the Kremlin in Moscow on Nov. 25, 2016. Alexei Druzhinin—AP
Ukraine

Ukraine Bans Steven Seagal for Five Years Over 'National Security'

Associated Press
May 08, 2017

(MINSK, Belarus) — Ukraine has banned action film actor Steven Seagal from entering the country for five years.

Seagal, an American, was given Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin last year in a ceremony shown on state television. He has vocally defended the Russian leader's policies and criticized the U.S. government.

A statement from the Ukrainian Security Service on Friday said Seagal's entry was banned "on the basis of Ukrainian national security." It did not elaborate.

Seagal also reportedly has spoken in favor of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME