Politics
Search
Sign In
CongressGOP Congressman Calls White House Celebration Over Health Care Bill 'Irresponsible'
President Donald Trump
CongressPoll: Just 31% of Americans Support the House GOP Health Care Bill
President Donald Trump
ArizonaSuspected Phoenix Serial Killer Arrested in Deaths of 7
Police lights and sirens
South KoreaSouth Korea Heads to the Polls to Replace Ousted President Park Geun-Hye
Democratic Party of Korea Names Moon Jae-In As Presidential Candidate
Trump Returns to the White House
President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on May 7, 2017 in Washington. Ron Sachs-Pool—Getty Images
White House

President Trump Calls the Russia Investigation a 'Taxpayer Funded Charade'

Associated Press
May 08, 2017

President Donald Trump is calling investigations into his campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling a "taxpayer funded charade" and a "total hoax."

Trump is weighing in on Twitter following a congressional hearing on Russian interference.

The president says former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, one of the officials who testified Monday, "said nothing but old news!"

Yates testified about her attempts to warn the White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn could be blackmailed by Russia because he misled top officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn was forced to resign after Yates' warning became public.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME