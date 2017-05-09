President Trump Calls the Russia Investigation a 'Taxpayer Funded Charade'

President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on May 7, 2017 in Washington.

President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on May 7, 2017 in Washington. Ron Sachs-Pool—Getty Images

President Donald Trump is calling investigations into his campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling a "taxpayer funded charade" and a "total hoax."

Trump is weighing in on Twitter following a congressional hearing on Russian interference.

The president says former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, one of the officials who testified Monday, "said nothing but old news!"

Yates testified about her attempts to warn the White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn could be blackmailed by Russia because he misled top officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn was forced to resign after Yates' warning became public.