Congress

Poll: Just 31% of Americans Support the House GOP Health Care Bill

Katie Reilly
May 08, 2017

Less than a third of Americans support the GOP health care bill aimed at repealing the Affordable Care Act that passed the House last week, according to a new poll.

While 31% of Americans said they support the bill, 44% of respondents said they oppose it and a quarter said they were unsure, according to the HuffPost/YouGov survey.

More of those surveyed (39%) said the American Health Care Act would likely be worse than the Affordable Care Act than said it would be better (26%).

The GOP bill passed narrowly in the House and now faces consideration in the Senate.

The poll, conducted online on May 6, surveyed 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of +/- 4.5%.

