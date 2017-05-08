World
Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland
Doogort Beach, Achill Island, West Coast of Ireland. Photograph by Alain Le Garsmeu—/Getty Images
Ireland

Irish Beach Returns 33 Years After Disappearing

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:59 PM ET

An Irish beach is back more than 30 years after it was washed away in a storm.

Winter storms of 1984 left the beach without sand for 33 years — but the ocean deposited sand back at the beach throughout April. There is now just under 1,000 feet of sand making up Dooagh Beach in Achill Island, Ireland, according to CNN.

Sean Molloy of Achill Tourism told CNN that "in the space of about eight or 10 days, these very strong winds" blew surface water back.

"The sea then takes the sands underneath and bring the sands up," Molloy said.

Molloy added that the beach's return has brought in more visitors than usual. However, he said he isn't sure how safe is beach is yet, so swimming isn't recommended.

