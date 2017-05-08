Politics
Senate Holds Hearing On Russian Interference In U.S. Election
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (L) and former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates are sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judicary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Senate

James Clapper: Russia Is 'Emboldened' to Interfere in Elections After 2016

Associated Press
3:37 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says Russia is now "emboldened" to interfere in elections in the U.S. and around the world.

Clapper testified Monday before a Senate judiciary subcommittee about Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

He says Russia's meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election amounted to a "high-water mark" in its decades-long efforts to interfere in political contests. Clapper says he hopes Americans recognize the severity of the threat posed by Russia and that the U.S. moves to counter Moscow before it "further erodes the fabric of our democracy."

Clapper served as director of national intelligence until President Donald Trump took office.

The top intelligence official in the Obama administration tells senators that there is a difference between "unmasking" the name of an American in an intelligence report and leaking classified information.

It's a distinction that has come up repeatedly in the past few months after President Donald Trump has tweeted about both issues.

James Clapper says "unmasking" is an unofficial term for the routine and legal request to reveal an American's name that has been hidden for privacy reasons in intelligence reports. He says he has made these requests himself over the years.

Clapper says a leak is the unauthorized disclosure of classified information and says that is improper under any circumstance.

