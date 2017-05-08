Business
Search
Sign In
IrelandIrish Beach Returns 33 Years After Disappearing
Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland
viralPepe the Frog Creator Kills Off Character That Became Far-Right Hate Symbol
Pepe the Frog
celebritiesTom Holland Performed Rihanna's 'Umbrella' Proving Peter Parker Has Moves
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Show
animalsThis Newborn Photoshoot Starring a Tiny Kitten Proves Babies Aren't the Only Stars
Fosters for local animal rescue groups save petsí lives
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.'s headquarters in Hunt Valley, Md. on Oct. 12, 2004.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.'s headquarters in Hunt Valley, Md. on Oct. 12, 2004. Steve Ruark—AP
mergers

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Buys Tribune Media for $3.9 Billion

Joseph Pisani / AP
4:18 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Sinclair Broadcast Group, already the nation's largest local TV station operator, wants to be even bigger.

The company announced Monday that it will pay about $3.9 billion for Tribune Media and its 42 stations, which includes KTLA in Los Angeles, WGN in Chicago and WPIX in New York. Chicago-based Tribune also owns stakes in the Food Network and job-search website CareerBuilder.

Sinclair has 173 stations, including KENV in Salt Lake City, KOMO in Seattle and WKRC in Cincinnati. The Tribune deal, plus other pending acquisitions, will give it a total of 233 stations, putting distance between it and rival Nexstar Media Group, which has 170.

Sinclair said it may have to sell some stations to comply with Federal Communications Commission rules, although the FCC has recently loosened rules related to media ownership. Sinclair is also in the process of buying Bonten Media Group, which owns 14 stations, for $240 million.

In all, Sinclair said its stations will reach 72 percent of all U.S. households with a TV once the Tribune and Bonten deals close.

Jeffrey McCall, a media studies professor at DePauw University in Indiana, said buying Tribune will give Sinclair more power to negotiate better deals with cable companies and national advertisers. Adding Tribune's stations will also expand Sinclair's reach into major cities that it didn't have a presence in before, such as New York and Chicago.

"It makes them a bigger boy on the block, so to speak," said McCall.

Public interest groups, however, opposed the deal. Public Knowledge, which is typically against media consolidation, said Monday that the deal will reduce "viewpoint diversity" and contribute to the "homogenization of broadcasting." It asked the Department of Justice and FCC to reject the deal.

Late last year, Sinclair had to defend itself against news reports that it made a deal with Donald Trump's presidential campaign for favorable coverage in its newscasts. In a December statement , Sinclair said that it had no such deal with Trump's team and that it had given both him and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton "the same opportunities to be interviewed by our local anchors on a regular basis."

On Monday, Sinclair said it will pay about $43.50 in cash and stock for each share of Tribune, an 8 percent premium from Tribune's closing price of $40.29 on Friday. The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company values the total transaction at $6.6 billion, when debt is included.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. fell 85 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $36.10 in afternoon trading Monday. Shares of Tribune Media Co. rose $2.07, or 5.2 percent, to $42.36.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME