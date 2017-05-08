Tech
Search
Sign In
South KoreaSouth Korea Heads to the Polls to Replace Ousted President Park Geun-Hye
Democratic Party of Korea Names Moon Jae-In As Presidential Candidate
CourtsJudges Consider Whether President Trump's Past Anti-Muslim Statements Impact Travel Ban
President Trump And Republicans Hold Press Conference As House Passes Obamacare Repeal
National SecurityHow the White House Learned That Michael Flynn Was ‘Compromised'
Former Deputy Attorney General Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on âRussian interference in the 2016 U.S. electionâù on Capitol Hill in Washington
SenateSen. Lindsey Graham: It Was Russia, 'Not Some 400-Pound Guy' That Hacked the 2016 Election
Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Holds Hearing On Russia Interference In The 2016 Election
Drone

This Skier Created the Ultimate Low-Budget Selfie Drone

Josh Raab
5:44 PM ET

Nicolas Vuignier is perpetually reinventing the wheel. As a professional skier and filmmaker, he is in two professions in which ingenuity thrives. Last year, he tied his iPhone to a string and spun it around as he skied, creating impressive 360-degree footage.

Antonin Maudry

Now, Vuignier has returned with a new device that allows for yet another unique shot. The camera, based on a Kickstarter project called AER, is essentially a Nerf football with a GoPro taped to the back. As the Swiss skier launches off jumps, he throws his contraption into the air. It then films him as he performs tricks or skis rails.

The device was inspired by a post on Reddit showing a camera attached to a frisbee. After a series of trial and error, Vuignier was able to come up with a device that worked well. He then spent 10 days between March and April filming. He recorded 50 gigabytes of video, getting two or three usable shots per day. He then slowed the final videos down to 20% of their normal speed for the final result.

Antonin Maudry 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME