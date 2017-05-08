U.S.
Search
Sign In
MusicKaty Perry Addresses 'Bad Blood' Response on New Album: 'Everything Has a Reaction'
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
nebraskaNebraska Democrat's Anti-Abortion Stance Exposes Deep Party Divide
time-100-2017-tom-perez
moviesThe Official Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Here and It's Intense
Ryan Gosling attends a photo call for "Blade Runner 2049" on March 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LongevityLife Expectancy Can Vary by 20 Years Based on Where in the U.S. You Live
TIME Magazine default image
Vivienne Hu - Backstage - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the Vivienne Hu collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 2, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2017 in New York City.  Ilya S. Savenok—Getty Images for Vivienne Hu
New Jersey

Chris Christie Signs Law Inspired by Jersey Shore's Snooki

Associated Press
1:54 PM ET

(TRENTON, N.J.) (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation inspired by former "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi that limits how much state universities can pay speakers.

The Republican signed the legislation Monday. He says it is essentially symbolic since institutions largely use student activity fees.

Christie says the law brings attention to rising tuition costs and heavy student loan debt. It sets a $10,000 cap on the amount of state money that can be spent on speakers.

Republican Assemblyman John DiMaio said he was inspired to write the legislation after Snooki was paid $32,000 from student fees to speak at a 2011Rutgers student event.

Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt is being paid $35,000 to speak at Rutgers' commencement Sunday. Rutgers says the money comes from its beverage contract.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME