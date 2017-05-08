Newsfeed
animals

This Newborn Photoshoot Starring a Tiny Kitten Proves Babies Aren't the Only Stars

Cady Lang
4:21 PM ET

There's no longer a need to have a baby in order to have a newborn photoshoot — at least, that's the case that Kitty Lee Photography is making.

The photographer posted an adorable set of photos styled like a newborn photoshoot to Facebook, but instead of an infant, it featured her daughter's adorable 9-week-old kitten, Luna. The post, which has been liked more than 54k times and shared more than 67k times, showed the tiny feline swaddled in floral blankets and adorned with delicate headbands. In one shot, Luna is even seen sleeping and snuggling with a miniscule teddy bear.

The shoot was so well-received that Kitty Lee Photography is now selling a calendar of Luna's cutest photos; according to the photographer's website, it will help raise money for Save a Stray, their local animal rescue.

See Luna's adorable newborn photo shoot below.

