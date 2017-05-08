The Official Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Here and It's Intense

With the long-awaited release of the official trailer for Blade Runner 2049, fans finally got a closer look at director Denis Villeneuve's take on the dystopian vision Ridley Scott introduced in 1982's Blade Runner.
The trailer, which debuted at a live event with Villeneuve alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, presents an unsurprisingly gritty vision of the sequel's Los Angeles of the future. Set 30 years after the events of the original film, it centers around a new blade runner, played by Gosling, who sets out on a journey to find Ford's Rick Deckard after discovering a dangerous secret.
Blade Runner was “the first film [that] made me question what it meant to be a human being,” Gosling said at the question and answer session following the debut, according to Variety.
The film, which is executive produced by Scott and also features a cast rounded out by Jared Leto, Robin Wright and Ana de Armas, hits theaters Oct. 6.
Watch the trailer above.