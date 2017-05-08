The Official Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Here and It's Intense

With the long-awaited release of the official trailer for Blade Runner 2049 , fans finally got a closer look at director Denis Villeneuve's take on the dystopian vision Ridley Scott introduced in 1982's Blade Runner .

The trailer, which debuted at a live event with Villeneuve alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford , presents an unsurprisingly gritty vision of the sequel's Los Angeles of the future. Set 30 years after the events of the original film, it centers around a new blade runner, played by Gosling, who sets out on a journey to find Ford's Rick Deckard after discovering a dangerous secret.

Blade Runner was “the first film [that] made me question what it meant to be a human being,” Gosling said at the question and answer session following the debut, according to Variety .

The film, which is executive produced by Scott and also features a cast rounded out by Jared Leto, Robin Wright and Ana de Armas, hits theaters Oct. 6.

Watch the trailer above.