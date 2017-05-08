U.S.
Crime

Veteran Accused of Killing Service Dog Found Dead in Apparent Suicide: Police

Melissa Chan
1:06 PM ET

A 23-year-old veteran who was facing charges for allegedly killing her service dog in North Carolina has died in an apparent suicide, police said.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said Marinna Rollins was found dead inside her apartment early Sunday in what authorities are investigating as a suicide. “There was evidence to suggest that her death was in fact a suicide,” Joyce told TIME on Monday, declining to comment further on what led authorities to that conclusion.

Rollins’ friends found her body in the apartment and called police about 3 a.m. Sunday, Joyce said. It’s unclear if Rollins left behind a note.

Rollins and her boyfriend were charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy last month for allegedly shooting the registered emotional service dog five times each, “laughing and giggling” while they recorded the killing, Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Clark Reaves said, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Rollins, who was out on bail, medically retired from the Army in January due to post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues, the Observer reported.

Follow TIME