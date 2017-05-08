Politics
President Trump Attends The White House Senior Staff Swearing In
Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
National Security

President Obama Reportedly Warned Trump Not to Hire Michael Flynn

Julie Pace / AP
11:55 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser in the days after the 2016 election.

That's according to three former Obama administration officials.

The warning came during an Oval Office meeting between Obama and Trump after the Republican's victory. Flynn had been fired by the Obama administration as the head of the military's intelligence branch.

Trump ultimately tapped Flynn as national security adviser, but fired him after less than a month. The White House says Flynn was fired for misleading top officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Trump has both defended Flynn and blamed the Obama administration for giving him security clearance.

The officials requested anonymity in order to disclose the private conversation.

