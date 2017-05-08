Bill Clinton and James Patterson Are Writing a Novel Together

Former President Bill Clinton and publishing superstar James Patterson are teaming up to write a novel.

Knopf and Little, Brown and Company jointly announced on Monday that The President Is Missing will combine Patterson's knack for suspense with Clinton's insider knowledge of the Oval Office. " Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” said Clinton in a statement. “And working with Jim has been terrific. I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.”

The President Is Missing is slated for publication in June 2018.