Books

Bill Clinton and James Patterson Are Writing a Novel Together

Sarah Begley
12:24 PM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

Former President Bill Clinton and publishing superstar James Patterson are teaming up to write a novel.

Knopf and Little, Brown and Company jointly announced on Monday that The President Is Missing will combine Patterson's knack for suspense with Clinton's insider knowledge of the Oval Office. " Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” said Clinton in a statement. “And working with Jim has been terrific. I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.”

The President Is Missing is slated for publication in June 2018.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
