President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany will attend Georgetown Law School in the fall, a representative for the family confirmed.
Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last May. Although she will be the first of her siblings to attend law school, she is the second in her family to attend Georgetown; her brother Eric graduated in 2006 from the McDonough School of Business.
The First Daughter's decision to attend Georgetown means she will be in close proximity to her father, as well as her sister Ivanka Trump, who is serving as an Assistant to the President, and her brother-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a White House Senior Adviser.
U.S. News & World Report ranked Georgetown Law School 15th in 2017, with an annual tuition of $57,576.
Trump had posted a picture of LSAT preparation books on her Instagram feed last summer, accompanied by an "I Got This" sticker. She was also reportedly spotted at NYU and Harvard.
Georgetown Law School did not immediately respond to requests for comment.