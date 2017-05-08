Politics
Tiffany Trump Republican national convention
Tiffany Trump speaks at the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.  Tasos Katopodis—WireImage/Getty Images
Trump Family

First Daughter Tiffany Trump Will Attend Georgetown Law School

Alana Abramson
12:21 PM ET

President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany will attend Georgetown Law School in the fall, a representative for the family confirmed.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last May. Although she will be the first of her siblings to attend law school, she is the second in her family to attend Georgetown; her brother Eric graduated in 2006 from the McDonough School of Business.

The First Daughter's decision to attend Georgetown means she will be in close proximity to her father, as well as her sister Ivanka Trump, who is serving as an Assistant to the President, and her brother-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a White House Senior Adviser.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Georgetown Law School 15th in 2017, with an annual tuition of $57,576.

Trump had posted a picture of LSAT preparation books on her Instagram feed last summer, accompanied by an "I Got This" sticker. She was also reportedly spotted at NYU and Harvard.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Georgetown Law School did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

