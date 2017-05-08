U.S.
Colorado

Colorado Teacher Accused of Letting Kids Hit Trump Piñata for Cinco de Mayo

Associated Press
12:41 PM ET

(JOHNSTOWN, Colo.) — School officials in Colorado are investigating allegations that a high school Spanish teacher allowed students to hit a piñata with a picture of President Donald Trump on it during a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

KCNC-TV reported Sunday that Johnstown Milliken School District Superintendent Martin Foster said the incident allegedly occurred on the grounds of Roosevelt High School in the northern Colorado town of Johnstown.

The station says the teacher is on paid leave. The teacher's name hasn't been released.

Lesley Hollywood, the parent of a Roosevelt student, says she was offended when saw a video of the piñata on the social media app Snapchat.

Hollywood says she didn't vote for Trump but the pinata was disrespectful.

