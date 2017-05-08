'Old Man's Journey' Lets Players Confront Heartache, Regret and Hope

A lighthouse like a fairy tale tower jutting from the flank of a colorful cottage, a train chugging past Arcadian fields framed by faraway peaks, a hot air balloon that lifts an aged man whose hoary beard parallels the considerable slope of his belly. This is Old Man's Journey , a contemplative adventure for PC, iOS and Android.

"Wander sun-drenched, rolling hills.​ Cast shackles off your memories," reads Viennese studio Broken Rules' pitch . "A final chance to seek amends and find your heart, once lost at sea."

The challenges appear to be largely puzzle driven, though nothing too intense, per the game's Steam page , which notes that the studio's focus is more on the protagonist's late-stage story, which explores "heartache, regret and hope through the old man's eyes."

If you find this sort of evolving approach to interactive storytelling interesting--the studio calls it a "visual narrative," a widening bucket into which recent games like Pinstripe and What Remains of Edith Finch might fit comfortably--the game is due May 18.