'Old Man's Journey' Lets Players Confront Heartache, Regret and Hope

A lighthouse like a fairy tale tower jutting from the flank of a colorful cottage, a train chugging past Arcadian fields framed by faraway peaks, a hot air balloon that lifts an aged man whose hoary beard parallels the considerable slope of his belly. This is Old Man's Journey, a contemplative adventure for PC, iOS and Android.
"Wander sun-drenched, rolling hills. Cast shackles off your memories," reads Viennese studio Broken Rules' pitch. "A final chance to seek amends and find your heart, once lost at sea."
The challenges appear to be largely puzzle driven, though nothing too intense, per the game's Steam page, which notes that the studio's focus is more on the protagonist's late-stage story, which explores "heartache, regret and hope through the old man's eyes."
If you find this sort of evolving approach to interactive storytelling interesting--the studio calls it a "visual narrative," a widening bucket into which recent games like Pinstripe and What Remains of Edith Finch might fit comfortably--the game is due May 18.