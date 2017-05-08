Tech
Search
Sign In
LongevityLife Expectancy Can Vary by 20 Years Based on Where in the U.S. You Live
TIME Magazine default image
viralThese Syrian Refugees Just Named Their Newborn Child 'Justin Trudeau'
Canadaian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Meets With Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
Foreign PolicySen. John McCain Warns Rex Tillerson: 'We Are a Country With a Conscience'
American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life And Times At Smithsonian American Art Museum On May 2
White HouseWatch Live: Trump Administration Defends the Travel Ban in Court
President Trump And Republicans Hold Press Conference As House Passes Obamacare Repeal
Video Games

'Old Man's Journey' Lets Players Confront Heartache, Regret and Hope

Matt Peckham
12:39 PM ET

A lighthouse like a fairy tale tower jutting from the flank of a colorful cottage, a train chugging past Arcadian fields framed by faraway peaks, a hot air balloon that lifts an aged man whose hoary beard parallels the considerable slope of his belly. This is Old Man's Journey, a contemplative adventure for PC, iOS and Android.

"Wander sun-drenched, rolling hills.​ Cast shackles off your memories," reads Viennese studio Broken Rules' pitch. "A final chance to seek amends and find your heart, once lost at sea."

The challenges appear to be largely puzzle driven, though nothing too intense, per the game's Steam page, which notes that the studio's focus is more on the protagonist's late-stage story, which explores "heartache, regret and hope through the old man's eyes."

If you find this sort of evolving approach to interactive storytelling interesting--the studio calls it a "visual narrative," a widening bucket into which recent games like Pinstripe and What Remains of Edith Finch might fit comfortably--the game is due May 18.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME