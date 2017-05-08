EGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) HM Queen Elizabeth II drives her Jaguar car as she leaves after watching the the final of the Harcourt Developments Queen's Cup polo tournament at Guards Polo Club on June 13, 2010 in Egham, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

It's lucky that Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of England and 91-year-old iconic independent woman , doesn't need a driving license. (She's the only person in England who can dispense with that particular bit of bureaucratic nonsense.) She gets to drive herself when she desires, which apparently happened on Sunday after her morning visit to church. Photographers snapped the royal leader behind the wheel of her classic green Jaguar as she cruised through Windsor Park — and people are loving the sight of the classy monarch going about her commute in signature style, complete with hat, of course.

The Queen is also regularly spotted taking her Land Rover for a spin as well. Nice rides, Your Majesty. It should be noted that she first learned to drive during WWII, when she served as a mechanic for the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service. It should also be noted that the path she was cruising down on Sunday in Windsor Park is reserved only for her and for park rangers.