A Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream shop sign on an exterior store wall in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ben and Jerry's is a national chain of ice cream shops that uses all natural ingredients to make gourmet ice cream in many flavors.

A Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream shop sign on an exterior store wall in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ben and Jerry's is a national chain of ice cream shops that uses all natural ingredients to make gourmet ice cream in many flavors. NoDerog,Getty Images

Ben & Jerry's has voluntarily recalled its Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices due to possible peanut contamination.

Ben & Jerry's sells four different flavors of pint slices, which are ice cream bars covered in chocolate coating and sold at retail stores and a number of Ben & Jerry's shops around the country. The ice cream maker announced the recall last week after a customer discovered the product contained Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Slices — without the peanut allergen clearly stated on the label.

"Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the Vermont-based ice cream company said in a statement .

Ben & Jerry's is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on the product's recall. The pint slices were manufactured in the United States and distributed at retail stores nationwide. The affected products are individually packed slices sold in a paperboard box, with the UPC code of 076840657940, best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number AUG1218LT2.

There are no reports of any illnesses as a result of the product, but Ben & Jerry's is recalling it "out of an abundance of caution," the company said.