Stephen Colbert Is Now Comparing Trump to This Car Crusher 'It’s Huge, it’s Loud, it Destroys Everything In Its Way'

The Republicans are doing their best to repeal and replace Obamacare in favor of the American Health Care Act, and according to Stephen Colbert: “The Democrats are fighting back the only way they know how—through the power of visual arts."

At least that’s how Colbert is interpreting the campaign ad recently released by Virginia Representative Tom Perriello, who is running for governor of Virginia. During his The Late Show monologue on Monday night, Colbert took a look at Perriello’s ad where he explains his support for Obamacare and desire to stop Trump while standing in front of a giant machine crushing an ambulance into a metallic pancake. “It seems like a waste of a perfectly good ambulance,” quipped Colbert, “until you realize that without health care we won’t need them anymore.”

Colbert went on to argue that Periello’s visually dramatic ad could backfire on him, because “the real star” of the ad is the crushing machine, according to Colbert, “It’s huge, it’s loud, it destroys everything in its way. It could be our next president .”