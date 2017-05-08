Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates will discuss what she told the White House about ties former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had to Russia at a Senate hearing on Monday.

Yates will appear before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee to deliver testimony and answer questions. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper will also appear at Monday's hearing.

In the early days of the Trump administration, Yates served as acting Attorney General and reportedly warned the White Hous e that Flynn may have misled officials about communications he had with Russian officials. The Washington Post also reported that Yates said Flynn was potentially vulnerable to blackmail . She is expected to confirm the warning at Monday's hearing.

Yates was fired from the Trump administration after she said she would not defend the president's controversial travel ban in court. Flynn resigned from his White House role in February.

Watch the hearing in the video above starting at 2:30 p.m. ET