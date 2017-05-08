This Hilarious Skit Shows That Get Out's Sunken Plance and the Stranger Things' Upside Down Are Basically the Same Place

During the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, host Adam Devine made a compelling case that connects two of the most popular entertainment moments of the past year: the thriller film Get Out and science fiction series Stranger Things .

In a hilarious skit, Devine gets hypnotized in true Get Out style by star Allison Williams tapping a tea cup with a spoon, sending him into the Sunken Place. However, once Devine arrives at the Sunken Place, it appears to be the Upside Down from Stranger Things , complete with a grown-up Barb (played by Devine's Workaholics co-star Jillian Bell) who's now in a relationship with the fearful Demogorgon. Barb then lets Devine know that the Upside Down is actually one level below the Sunken Place.

Also on hand to greet Devine in the Upside Down? Trey Songz who channels Lucas and Aubrey Plaza, who makes a convincingly creepy Eleven, as well as Anders Holm and Hannibal Buress, who help to send Devine back to the his hosting duties. Watch the hilarity ensue below.