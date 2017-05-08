Let's Teach Veterans to Code

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Let’s modernize the GI Bill so returning vets can learn to code.

By Andrew Zaleski at Backchannel

2. Reducing food waste isn’t just good for the planet. It’s good for business.

By Eillie Anzilotti in Fast Company

3. Data is the world’s most valuable commodity. So how do we regulate its use?

By The Economist

4. Plain old aspirin might have the power to stop cancer from spreading.

By Viviane Callier in Scientific American

5. Scientists are tricking out this robotic life raft to rescue refugees off the Greek coast.

By Julia Franz in Science Friday from PRI

