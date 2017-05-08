Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Let's Teach Veterans to Code

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Let's modernize the GI Bill so returning vets can learn to code.

By Andrew Zaleski at Backchannel

2. Reducing food waste isn't just good for the planet. It's good for business.

By Eillie Anzilotti in Fast Company

3. Data is the world's most valuable commodity. So how do we regulate its use?

By The Economist

4. Plain old aspirin might have the power to stop cancer from spreading.

By Viviane Callier in Scientific American

5. Scientists are tricking out this robotic life raft to rescue refugees off the Greek coast.

By Julia Franz in Science Friday from PRI

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
