MusicWhy Today Marks Grateful Dead Day
The Grateful Dead perform at Winterland in San Francisco, on March 20, 1977.
White HouseWatch Live: Sally Yates Gives Testimony on Russia Investigation
Justice Department, EPA Announce $15 Billion Settlement In VW Emissions Fraud
Sex/RelationshipsCouples Massages Really Do Relieve Stress
Man massaging woman, pressing thumbs into skin, close-up
EnvironmentEPA Removes Members of Scientific Review Board in Major Shakeup
Environmental Protection Agency
MTV Movie Awards 2017

Moonlight Stars Dedicate MTV Best Kiss Award to 'Those Who Feel Like the Misfits'

Megan McCluskey
11:06 AM ET

Moonlight continued its impressive awards season run Sunday night, picking up the honor for Best Kiss at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome — who played the teenage versions of Chiron and Kevin, respectively — took the stage together to accept the popcorn trophy, delivering heartfelt speeches about the emotional moment.

"On a real note I think it is safe to say that it is okay for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out of the box," Jerome said of acting in the Best Picture winner. "It’s okay for us to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell the story and whatever it takes to make the change."

"This award is bigger than Jharrel and I," Sanders added. "This represents more than a kiss, it represents those who feel like the others, the misfits — this represents us."

The duo beat out La La Land's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Beauty and the Beast's Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, Empire's Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, and Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates' Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick for the award.

Watch the clip below.

"This is bigger than @jharreljerome and I." Congrats on winning Best Kiss ❤️

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME