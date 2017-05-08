Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
nebraskaNebraska Democrat's Anti-Abortion Stance Becomes a Exposes Deep Party Divide
time-100-2017-tom-perez
moviesThe Official Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Here and It's Intense
Ryan Gosling attends a photo call for "Blade Runner 2049" on March 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
New JerseyChris Christie Signs Law Inspired by Jersey Shore's Snooki
Vivienne Hu - Backstage - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
LongevityLife Expectancy Can Vary by 20 Years Based on Where in the U.S. You Live
TIME Magazine default image
Canadaian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Meets With Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
viral

These Syrian Refugees Just Named Their Newborn Child 'Justin Trudeau'

Melissa Locker
1:25 PM ET

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed refugees into his country.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," Trudeau said Saturday on Twitter in both English and French.

To show their appreciation to the leader, two refugees just named their son after him.

Afraa and Muhammad Bilan came to Canada in February 2016 with their two eldest children Naya, 4, and Nael, 3. When their new son was born in a Calgary hospital on May 4, they decided to pay tribute to the man they credit with establishing a immigration policy that allowed them to enter the country, according to the Toronto Star.

“We love this man, we appreciate him,” Afraa Bilan told The Star. “He helped a lot of refugees. He’s the reason we are in Canada.”

Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan is not only a welcome addition to the family, but also represents their hope for the future. “He’s the first Canadian,” she said. “He got his citizenship before us!”

Canada has said it will allow 300,000 immigrants to enter the country in 2017.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME