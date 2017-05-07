Newsfeed
Ashton Sanders (L) and Jharrel Jerome, winners of Best Kiss for 'Moonlight', accept award onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
The Grateful Dead perform at Winterland in San Francisco, on March 20, 1977.
Justice Department, EPA Announce $15 Billion Settlement In VW Emissions Fraud
Man massaging woman, pressing thumbs into skin, close-up
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Backstage And Audience
Actors Emma Watson, Hugh Jackman, and Millie Bobby Brown attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Mazur—WireImage
celebrities

Eleven Meets Belle With Wolverine in This Amazing Picture From the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Derek Lawrence / Entertainment Weekly
10:04 AM ET

Two beloved actresses and one Wolverine make for one great photo.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown cried during her acceptance speech for Best TV Actor in a Series at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. But the 13-year-old actress showcased a different kind of emotion when she geeked out over meeting Emma Watson. The Beauty and the Beast star had also already won on Sunday, taking home the golden popcorn for Best Actor in a Movie, and later in the evening, both the film and TV show won in their respective categories.

Witness to the epic meeting of Eleven and Belle? None other than Hugh Jackman, who has experience with badass children with special abilities, winning Best On-Screen Duo with his Logan costar Dafne Keen.

Brown can now check Watson off her wish list of celebrity encounters, which she revealed earlier in the night on the red carpet includes Adele and Kendall Jenner.

See the full list of winners here.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

