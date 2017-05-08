Banksy Takes on Brexit in a New Mural

A mural depicting a European Union (EU) flag being chiseled by a workman sits on the side of a disused building near the ferry terminal in Dover, U.K., on Monday, May 8, 2017.

A mural depicting a European Union (EU) flag being chiseled by a workman sits on the side of a disused building near the ferry terminal in Dover, U.K., on Monday, May 8, 2017. Simon Dawson—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Grafitti artist Banksy has taken on Brexit with his latest mural of a workman chiseling away a star on the E.U. flag.

The artwork appeared overnight on Sunday near the ferry terminal of the southeastern British town of Dover, which operates ferries to France. Banksy's website confirmed that the mural was done by the elusive artist, who posted two pictures of the work on his Instagram account.

The piece, which is believed to be his first comment on the Brexit vote, appears as tensions rise between Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and E.U. leaders over future negotiations on the country's departure from the bloc.

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on May 7, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

According the E.U. , the flag's stars represent "solidarity and harmony among the peoples of Europe." Banksy's drawing shows cracks forming as a workman chisels away one of the 12 stars. The anonymous artist previously weighed in on French politics in 2015, when he covered several walls in Calais "Jungle" refugee camp. The artwork there included a stencil of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, whose father was a Syrian migrant.