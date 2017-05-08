U.S.
chicago

10 People Shot in Chicago at a Memorial for a Man Killed Earlier in the Day

Associated Press
8:02 AM ET

Police say 10 people were shot in Chicago, and two of them have died, after suspected gang members opened fire on a group attending a memorial for another man killed earlier in the day.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police believe the attack during the late afternoon Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest side was gang retaliation for the fatal shooting of another member earlier in the day.

Guglielmi says those shot "were having a memorial for a person who was fatally wounded in a shooting earlier today."

The eight injured were taken to hospitals but their conditions were not immediately known.

Chicago has been plagued for years by gang-related violence that has led to a sharp rise in homicides in a few of its poorest neighborhoods.

