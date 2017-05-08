Watch the New Trailer for Andres Muschietti's It

ARCHIV - Verkleidete Personen als ein missglücktes Opfer von Dr. Frankenstein (l-r), eine grausame Krankenschwester und der Clown "Pennywise" (Stephen Kings Roman "it") begrüßen am 22.10.2016 vor der Kulisse der Burg Frankenstein in Mühltal (Hessen) die Besucher. Das mit über 20.000 Besuchern alljährlich stattfindende Halloween-Spektakel auf der Burg Frankenstein wurde in den 70er Jahren von US-amerikanischen Soldaten ins Leben gerufen. +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Photo by: Andreas Arnold/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

ARCHIV - Verkleidete Personen als ein missglücktes Opfer von Dr. Frankenstein (l-r), eine grausame Krankenschwester und der Clown "Pennywise" (Stephen Kings Roman "it") begrüßen am 22.10.2016 vor der Kulisse der Burg Frankenstein in Mühltal (Hessen) die Besucher. Das mit über 20.000 Besuchern alljährlich stattfindende Halloween-Spektakel auf der Burg Frankenstein wurde in den 70er Jahren von US-amerikanischen Soldaten ins Leben gerufen. +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Photo by: Andreas Arnold/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Andreas Arnold/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

It 's here. Almost. Pennywise, the quintessential scary clown, spooked audiences at the MTV Movie and Music awards Sunday in a new trailer for It , which is scheduled for release on September 8.

Andres Muschietti's upcoming film It — based on Stephen King's 1986 novel — pits a group of kids dubbed "the Losers Club" against Pennywise in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. The film's first trailer was released in March. Variety reports that it garnered 197 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the world's most-watched trailer in its first day.

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of 'IT' from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO - MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

The trailer shows members of the Losers Club exploring a fetid sewer before cutting to a slow reveal of Bill Skarsgård's supernatural clown, grinning behind a bunch of red balloons. Watch it above.