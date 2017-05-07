MilitaryPentagon Backs a $7.5 Billion Plan to Boost U.S. Military Presence in Asia-Pacific, Report Says
Strike Force Patrols Western Pacific Ocean
AfghanistanU.S. and Afghan Special Forces Have Killed the Leader of ISIS in Afghanistan
AFGHANISTAN-NANGARHAR-IS MILITANTS
awardsEmma Watson Celebrates MTV for Genderless Acting Categories
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Roaming Show
Barack ObamaBarack Obama Calls on Lawmakers to be Courageous in Opposing the Republican Health Bill
Barack Obama Receives Kennedy Profile In Courage Award
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Roaming Show
Millie Bobby Brown accepts the award for Best Actor in a Show during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic/Getty Images
awards

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Gives Emotional MTV Movie & TV Awards Speech

Chancellor Agard / Entertainment Weekly
May 07, 2017

Eleven is officially a lucky number. Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown won the trophy for Best Actor in a Series at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday evening. She’s the first actress to win the prize because this is the first year it’s being awarded.

“First of all, I want to thank everyone who voted and especially MTV,” said Brown through tears when she took the stage to accept the award. “I want to thank the cast and crew, who have become my family. You guys, I love you.”

Brown concluded by thanking director Shawn Levy — “Everything you’ve taught me, I will carry on for the rest of my career” — and especially the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, for creating “a badass female iconic character that I’ve got the honor to play.”

Premiering last summer, Stranger Things is a science-fiction series set in the ’80s that stars Brown as Eleven, a socially stunted young girl who gained telekinetic powers from a very questionable governmental research program. Although the buzzy first season ended with her appearing to die in battle against the series’ monster, the executive producers and Brown have confirmed that she will return in the highly anticipated second season; however, her storyline is shrouded in mystery.

“She has a storyline this season for her, and it’s an emotional transition. Last season, I didn’t get to expand [on the character] — this season is giving me that opportunity,” Brown told EW in February.

The 13-year-old star beat out Atlanta‘s Donald Glover, Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez, and This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore.

Stranger Things season 2 hits Netflix Halloween 2017.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME