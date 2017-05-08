Newsfeed
Google Doodle Celebrates Parents' Day in South Korea

Ryan Kilpatrick
2:19 AM ET

Three days after marking Children's Day, Google treated its users in South Korea to a new Doodle devoted to Parents' Day.

Celebrated on May 8 every year, the holiday was originally instated as Mothers' Day in the 1930s before the nation's fathers were added to the mix in 1973. The day honors both parents rather than having a separate Mother's and Father's Day.

It is a day for families to spend time together and the government organizes public celebrations and gives out awards.

In the doodle, children make red carnation decorations in the shape of Google's letters. The flowers are regarded as a symbol of love and gratitude, and are a traditional gift from children to their parents to mark the holiday.

