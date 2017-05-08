Politics
Search
Sign In
TexasTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Ban on So-Called 'Sanctuary Cities'
Donald Trump, Haider al-Abadi, Greg Abbott
French electionPresident Trump Joins World Leaders in Congratulating Emmanuel Macron on Presidential Victory
FRANCE2017-VOTE
Health CareJohn Kasich Says GOP Health Care Bill Is 'Inadequate'
2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White House
Nepal85-Year-Old Man Dies Climbing Mount Everest for a Second Time
Peak of Mount Everest Above Clouds in Tibet
Barack Obama Receives Kennedy Profile In Courage Award
Former President Barack Obama receives the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage Award from Caroline Kennedy in Boston, Mass. on May 7, 2017. CJ Gunther—Pool/Getty Images
Barack Obama

Barack Obama Calls for Courage in Opposing the Republican Health Bill

Associated Press
May 07, 2017

Former President Barack Obama says congressional lawmakers should show political courage and not repeal the health care law that was the signature legislative achievement of his administration.

Obama made the remark Sunday night in Boston while accepting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Last week House Republicans approved a health care law designed to replace Obama's law, commonly called "Obamacare."

Critics of the GOP bill say it amounts to a huge tax cut for wealthy Americans at the expense of coverage for those with low and modest incomes. Republicans have long opposed Obamacare and say it's failing.

In his remarks, Obama said he hopes that lawmakers recognize "it actually doesn't take a lot of courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME