World
Search
Sign In
MilitaryPentagon Backs a $7.5 Billion Plan to Boost U.S. Military Presence in Asia-Pacific, Report Says
Strike Force Patrols Western Pacific Ocean
awardsStranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Gives Emotional MTV Movie & TV Awards Speech
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Roaming Show
awardsEmma Watson Celebrates MTV for Genderless Acting Categories
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Roaming Show
Barack ObamaBarack Obama Calls on Lawmakers to be Courageous in Opposing the Republican Health Bill
Barack Obama Receives Kennedy Profile In Courage Award
AFGHANISTAN-NANGARHAR-IS MILITANTS
An Afghan army soldier patrols near a checkpoint, 2 km from the explosion core area in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, April 14, 2017. Rahman Safi/Xinhua News Agency—Getty Images
Afghanistan

U.S. and Afghan Special Forces Have Killed the Leader of ISIS in Afghanistan

Joseph Hincks
12:15 AM ET

The head of the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Afghanistan was killed following a raid in late April, according to a statement issued by the headquarters of the United States forces in Afghanistan

Abdul Hasib, who orchestrated a series of massacres in the Afghanistan—including an April attack that left around 100 people dead at the main Afghan Army hospital in Kabul—was killed on April 27 by Afghan special forces and U.S. troops, the statement said.

The operation took place near the Pakistan border in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province. The U.S. military said up to 35 other militants died in the assault.

Around 50 U.S. Army Rangers participated in the operation that killed Hasib, the Pentagon said, with 40 Afghan troops involved. Two U.S. Rangers, Sgt. Joshua Rodgers and Sgt. Cameron Thomas, were killed during the raid—possibly by friendly fire, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

Hasib is the second leader of Islamic State in Afghanistan to die in less than a year. In August, the U.S. confirmed the faction's former leader Hafiz Saeed Khan had been killed in an American airstrike the previous month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME