Politics
Search
Sign In
Nepal85-Year-Old Man Dies Climbing Mount Everest for a Second Time
Peak of Mount Everest Above Clouds in Tibet
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Urges Senate Republicans to 'Not Let the American People Down' on Health Care
President Donald Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on May 4, 2017.
moviesMTV Hosting 2017 Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Press Junket
Fast FoodKFC Releases Colonel Sanders Romance Novel for Mother's Day
2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White House
John Kasich speaks with media after President Obama welcomed the 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers to The White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC.  Leigh Vogel—Getty Images
Health Care

John Kasich Says GOP Health Care Bill Is 'Inadequate'

Jennifer Calfas
4:42 PM ET

Ohio Gov. John Kasich slammed his own party Sunday, calling the health care bill passed by the Republican-led House last week "inadequate."

Kasich, who challenged President Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the Republicans "were just trying to fulfill a campaign promise" and "should've worked with the Democrats" on the American Health Care Act.

Kasich said 700,000 people in Ohio use Medicaid, and many them have a mental illness, drug addictions or chronic diseases. He said the Medicaid cuts proposed in the bill would hurt these individuals, who would have to move to exchanges and pay high deductibles.

"I don't have a problem trying to move the Medicaid expansion, which gives an enhanced match from the federal government, to a more traditional match, but you can't do that overnight," Kasich told CNN.

"How do we think that the mentally ill have the ability to pay the deductible on an insurance policy that they have that they can buy for $3,000?" he said. He added that people who will be impacted by the bill will be "living in the emergency rooms again."

On "State of the Union" earlier Sunday morning, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price defended the cuts to Medicaid, saying they will give "states greater flexibility" under the bill. However, Kasich is wary the cuts would make it difficult for states to provide enough resources.

The bill will now face the Senate, and Kasich hopes senators rewrite the bill to be more comprehensive.

"This was not great, and it will go to the Senate," he said. "And I hope and pray that they are going to write a much bigger bill."

"I'm concerned about how this is going to affect people who find themselves in a very difficult position," Kasich added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME