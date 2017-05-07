Polling Agencies Project Emmanuel Macron Will Be France's Next President

Founder and Leader of the political movement 'En Marche !' and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (C) leaves his home and goes to vote for the second round of the election at the Town Hall on May 7, 2017 in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France.

Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave.

The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.

If confirmed, Le Pen's showing would nonetheless be stronger than her National Front party has seen in its 45-year history.

The projections are based on vote counts in selected constituencies, then extrapolated nationwide.

Macron would be the youngest French president ever.

But Le Pen's projected showing, unusually low turnout and the record number of blank ballots are an indication of the headwinds facing Macron, a former economy minister who started his own political movement only a year.