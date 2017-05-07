Looking for a gift for Mother's Day ? Kentucky Fried Chicken may have you covered.

The fast-food chain revealed a romance novel written by Colonel Sanders just in time for Mother's Day. The 96-page Tender Wings of Desire is set in Victorian England and available on Amazon for free .

The novel centers on Lady Madeline Parker, who "must choose between a life of order and a man of passion" — that man being Harland, a "handsome sailor with a mysterious past."

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn - KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

Mother's Day happens to be KFC's best-selling day of the year, the company said in a statement, and the romance novel is part of a promotion for the $20 Fill Up special.

"This Mother's Day, let Colonel Sanders take care of dinner — and mom's fantasies by giving her Tender Wings of Desire ," a shirtless man says in an ad promoting the book.

The book has four out of five stars on Amazon, and some fans of the book have called it "deliciously crisp writing" with "free-range love."

But other readers weren't as pleased.

"The Colonel didn't satisfy me," confessed one reader.