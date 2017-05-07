Donald TrumpDonald Trump Urges Senate Republicans to 'Not Let the American People Down' on Health Care
President Donald Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on May 4, 2017.
Fast FoodKFC Releases Colonel Sanders Romance Novel for Mother's Day
French electionMacron Has Won a Historic French Election. Now, the Hard Work Begins
Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron Votes In Le Touquet
FloridaSonic Boom Rattles Florida as Unmanned Aircraft Makes Landing
Secret Space Plane
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Press Junket
The award is shown at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Press Junket at the Shrine Auditorium on May 4, 2017 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter—Getty Images
movies

MTV Hosting 2017 Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles

Associated Press
3:05 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — MTV is heralding the start of summer viewing season with its Movie & TV Awards.

Formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards, TV shows are newly eligible for Golden Popcorn trophies at this year's ceremony, which will broadcast live Sunday from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

MTV is also breaking down gender barriers in its new format, with men and women competing together in the acting categories.

The show is keeping up its traditional irreverence, though, with awards recognizing the best hero, villain, kiss and duo across television and film.

Several new categories were added this year: Best American Story, for the program or film that "showcases America at its best"; Best Fight Against the System, which celebrates underdog efforts and social justice; top trending moment; and best musical moment.

The horror hit "Get Out" leads all nominees with six bids, including movie of the year.

"Beauty and the Beast" and the Netflix series "Stranger Things" have four nominations each.

The cast of the "Fast and Furious" franchise will receive the Generation Award, which Vin Diesel is set to accept.

Hosted by actor Adam Devine, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will also feature sneak peeks of anticipated films including "Transformers: The Last Knight" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME