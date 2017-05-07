U.S.
Massachusetts

2 Boston Doctors Found Dead in Penthouse Likely Knew Killer

Associated Press
1:21 PM ET

(BOSTON) — Two Boston doctors found dead this weekend inside the penthouse of a luxury condominium building most likely knew their killer, police say.

Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found dead Friday night by police at the Macallen Building in South Boston and police say they believe the man suspected of their deaths knew them. Boston police have not said how the couple were killed or provided a motive in the case.

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to its website, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. Field, 49, also an anesthesiologist, worked at North Shore Pain Management.

The two doctors were engaged to be married, according to a statement by Bolanos' office on its website.

Police had gone to the building on a report of a man with a gun. Police Commissioner William B. Evans said the suspect opened fire when officers confronted him at the door. He said police fired back and hit the man several times.

Authorities expect to file multiple charges against 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, of Chelsea. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday. Teixeira has a pair of larceny convictions on his record. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office didn't know Sunday if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

After the shootings, Teixeira was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren't hurt.

Bolanos' godfather, Michael Gibbs, told The Boston Globe that she and Field were "good, kind, gentle people."

"Hopefully, this guy that they caught will be able to say who he is and why this was done," Gibbs said. "That's all we're hoping, is to get some kind of information. Why did this happen?"

On behalf of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, CEO John Fernandez expressed sadness over the deaths of both doctors.

"The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community is deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiance," he said on the practice's website. "Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life."

