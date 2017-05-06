Politics
Search
Sign In
VenezuelaVenezuelan Women March on Caracas Against 'Repression'
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
vatican cityThe Vatican's Swiss Guard Just Added 40 New Members
Pope Francis Delivers First 'Urbi Et Orbi' Blessing During Easter Mass In St. Peter's Square
U.S.Immigrant Detainees Staged Hunger Strike Over Oregon Jail Conditions
CrimeA Man Was Arrested for the 2004 Killing of a Couple Sleeping on a Beach: Officials
California Beach Killings Cold Case
Raul Labrador
Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho, is interviewed by Roll Call in his Longworth Building office on February 4, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Tom Williams—CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Health Care

GOP Congressman Raul Labrador: 'Nobody Dies Because They Don’t Have Access to Health Care'

Aric Jenkins
4:06 PM ET

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) came under fire Friday after he said that "nobody dies" from a lack of health care coverage at a town hall at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Labrador made the remarks the day after the House passed a Republican-sponsored health care bill that, if passed, would repeal and replace significant parts of Obamacare. The Congressman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, was replying to an audience member who was speaking on concerns about the bill's potential impact on Medicaid recipients.

"You are mandating people on Medicaid accept dying. You are making a mandate that will kill people," the audience member said, before Labrador interjected.

"No one wants anybody to die," Labrador said. "You know, that line is so indefensible. Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care."

His comments prompted an immediate outcry from audience members, who began to audibly boo, according to clips shared on social media.

The backlash carried over to the internet, where a number of users lambasted to Congressman on social platforms like Twitter.

The new bill, dubbed the American Health Care Act, is now awaiting a vote in the Senate, where many expect the legislation to face tough opposition.

It's not yet clear how many people could stand to lose health insurance under the ACHA, but a 2009 study published in the American Journal of Public Health before Obamacare became law said that 45,000 deaths in the U.S. were linked to a lack of health insurance.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME