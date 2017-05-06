U.S.
California Beach Killings Cold Case
This undated photo released by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office shows Shaun Gallon. AP
Crime

A Man Was Arrested for the 2004 Killing of a Couple Sleeping on a Beach: Officials

Aric Jenkins
1:30 PM ET

Nearly 13 years later after the 2004 killing of a young couple sleeping on a Northern California beach, an arrest has been made, officials said.

Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas said 38-year-old Shaun Gallon of Forestville, Calif. is in custody for the suspected murders of 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall and her 26-year-old fiance Jason Allen, who were found next to each other zipped in their sleeping bags on a beach near Jenner, Calif. on Aug. 18, 2004, according to CBS San Francisco.

Gallon was already in custody recently for the killing of his brother and was a person of an interest in the 2004 Jenner killings, CBS reports. When authorities questioned him about the 2004 case, police said he described "information about the killings that no other person could have known."

Since that interrogation, authorities say they have found further corroborating evidence and that they "feel confident we have Jason and Lindsay's killer," according to CBS.

Both Cutshall and Allen were two Christian youth-camp workers based in the Sierra Nevada foothills. The couple was on a weekend trip at the time of their deaths, which garnered significant national attention at the time. They were scheduled to be married just a month later.

The dead couple's parents in a statement read by the the sheriff thanked law enforcement, whose "humanity and professionalism would not allow them to give up the case," CBS reports.

