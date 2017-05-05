Emmanuel Macron Campaign Says It Was the Victim of a 'Massive' Email Hack

Emmanuel Macron arriving for a ceremony at a monument in memory of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in Paris, on April 24, 2017. Lionel Bonaventure—AFP/Getty Images

The campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron says it has been the victim of a "massive and coordinated" hacking attack.

His campaign said in a statement late Friday night that some campaign emails and financial documents were hacked a few weeks ago and are now being circulated on social media, but that they have been mixed with false documents.

It said whoever is behind the leaked documents is trying to "seed doubt and disinformation" and destabilize Sunday's presidential runoff, comparing it to emails leaked from Hillary Clinton's U.S. presidential campaign.

Macron is the poll favorite going into Sunday's election against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.